Woman charged in fentanyl and neglect investigation sentenced to prison in plea deal

An Evansville woman who was arrested on several charges after police said they found fentanyl, a young child, and a bed-ridden woman inside a feces-covered home has been sentenced.

Court records show Lacey Clark was sentenced to four years on Thursday.

According to court records, Clark will serve 273 days of prison time, with the remaining three years and 92 days suspended to drug and alcohol probation.

Clark was arrested back in July 2022 alongside a man named Nathan Dillon after police said they discovered fentanyl, a young child, and a bed-ridden woman in a filthy home. She originally faced nine charges total, ranging from drug dealing, to drug possession, and neglect.

In Clark's plea agreement, all but one of the nine charges against her, a drug dealing charge, were dismissed.

Dillon is currently scheduled to go to trial on charges of drug dealing and neglect in the case later in February.