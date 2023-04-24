Woman charged with DUI and hit-and-run after crashing into light pole in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman faces DUI and hit-and-run charges after a crash that happened in Evansville on Sunday.
Police say they were called to a crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Fulton Avenue near Diamond Avenue where a SUV had hit a light pole and then kept going.
The light pole that was hit was laying on Fulton Avenue and moved by firefighters. Wires were also brought down with the pole.
EPD says the SUV's driver stopped nearby because the vehicle was disabled by damage from the crash.
According to police, that driver was 30-year-old Alexandra Eversman of Jasper.
Police say Eversman said she didn't remember being in a crash, and that she had three beers with brunch. They say Eversman was unsteady on her feet as she was walked to the patrol car, and that she also had to be helped with walking at the hospital.
At the jail, Eversman blew a 0.177, police said.
Eversman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of OMVWI, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without insurance.