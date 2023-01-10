Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation.
A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession.
According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served in the area of Dr. Anthony M Brooks Street.
Walker was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $1,500 bond and her first first court appearance was Tuesday morning.
Investigators said that no other details could be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.