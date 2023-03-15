 Skip to main content
Woman charged with marijuana trafficking after getting pulled over in Madisonville

Leanna Anderson, 34, Madisonville

A Tuesday night traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky ended with a woman being arrested on drug charges.

An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they saw a driver with a license plate that wasn't lit up on Whittington Drive just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer pulled the driver over, and said it was 34-year-old Leanna Anderson.

The MPD report says the smell of marijuana was coming from Anderson's car, and that she told the officer there were two joints in the console.

When officers searched the console, they say they found the two joints and a black pipe with white residue. As the investigation continued, officers say they also found some cocaine, a more marijuana, THC vape pens, baggies, and digital scales.

According to MPD, Anderson said she bought the drugs in Providence, and that she was taking them to someone in Hopkins County.

Anderson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking and possession charges.

