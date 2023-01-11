Woman facing 59 fraud, forgery and theft charges after more than $5K in checks wrongly cashed

An Evansville woman was arrested on dozens of charges after police say fraudulent checks made out to her totaling more than $5,000 were cashed.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they began looking into the incident after a victim's bank account had multiple checks fraudulently drawn from it.
Police say there were 22 checks being made out to 61-year-old Cathy Ott, totaling $5,670.
Officers were able to obtain bank security camera footage that showed Ott making the transactions from a vehicle along with another woman, Ashley Coomes, according to a police report. In the videos, EPD says Coomes was seen handing Ott checks, which Ott would endorse, and then Coomes would give the check to the bank before getting the money and driving off.
Police say they detained Ott as she was trying to cash another check, but that she said she got the checks from Coomes and didn't get anything in return for cashing them.
When police spoke with Coomes, they say she claimed she wasn't involved in the check fraud and that she only gave Ott a ride. Police say she later admitted that she split the money with Ott on several occasions.
Coomes was arrested back in December but was released on a $1,500 bond. Court records show she faces the same 59 charges as Ott.
Ott was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday evening on the lengthy list of charges, with a bond also set at $1,500.