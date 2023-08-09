Woman facing drug and child endangerment charges in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars on drug and child endangerment charges in Hopkins County.
An officer with the Madisonville Police Department was sent to check on a woman and child who were reportedly laying on the sidewalk outside the Salvation Army after being dropped off.
The officer said they approached the woman, who appeared to be asleep at first, and identified her as Candis Eder.
MPD says Eder was suspected of being under the influence of meth, and that she said she had marijuana and several marijuana pipes in her purse.
Police say they searched the backpack of the young child that was with Eder, and that they found a marijuana vape pen inside.
According to MPD, Eder said the vape pen was hers and that she had accidentally put it into the child's backpack.
Eder was arrested on charges of paraphernalia possession, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and endangering the welfare of a minor.