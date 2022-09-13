Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting on East Illinois Street in Evansville

A woman was sent to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting that happened on East Illinois Street on Monday afternoon.
The Evansville Police Department said that officers were sent to a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday after a woman was reportedly shot.
When police arrived at the scene they say they talked to the victim, who said that 47-year-old Steven Kinslow had battered and shot her. She also told officers that she believed Kinslow was till in the home, according to EPD.
Police say they set up a perimeter around the home, and that they were able to get Kinslow to come out. They say he came out of the home with a baby.
EPD says Kinslow was taken into custody, and that the child was removed from the scene. Police were told by medical staff that the victim could require emergency surgery for her injuries.
Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for the home where the shooting happened. They say they found a spent shell casing and a gun, and a magazine with several rounds in it.
When authorities spoke to Kinslow, they say he claimed that he was attacked by the woman first, and that he aimed the gun and pulled the trigger in an attempt to "dry fire" it to scare her. Kinslow said that's when the gun went off and hit the victim, according to EPD.
Kinslow was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple battery charges, and one charge for the possession of the gun.