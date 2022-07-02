Woman injured in Evansville hit-and-run

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run incident that happened on Friday in Evansville, according to police.
Evansville Police Department officers went to take a hit-and-run report around 5 p.m. on Friday near the Dexter Villa Apartments, which are just off of Washington Avenue west of Vann Avenue.
When officers arrived they talked to the victim, who said she was walking on the sidewalk next to the apartments when a vehicle hit her and took off down Washington Avenue.
Police say someone who was with the victim followed the hit-and-run suspect and told them to pull over, but that they refused. They say they recorded the interaction with the suspect.
According to EPD, the woman who was hit had some black scuff marks on her feet and flip flops, and was complaining of pain in her foot.
Anyone who has more information on the incident can contact police.