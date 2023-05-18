Woman pleads guilty in gruesome Vanderburgh County animal cruelty case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is set to be sentenced in an animal cruelty case out of Vanderburgh County.
Prosecutors say Shayna Burko pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of cruelty to animals on Wednesday.
The guilty plea follows Burko's arrest in 2022.
Authorities said that Burko was arrested after multiple dogs were found dead and malnourished in a home on Mooring Road in Vanderburgh County.
Officials said that Burko had abandoned multiple animals at the home, where they found one dog dead and another decapitated, in addition to several that were malnourished.
“Those who abuse or neglect some of the most innocent in our society—animals—will be investigated and face harsh legal consequences," says Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers. "Here, these innocent and completely helpless dogs were counting on the Defendant to take care of them but she left them to suffer and die while she carried on with her own life. I am thankful for the citizen heroes who called the police in this case as well as animal control and the deputies who were able to remove the remaining living dogs from this house of horrors and bring them to safety. It is my prayer that these dogs find loving homes and healing.”
Burko has a prior conviction for animal cruelty in Warrick County. She is set to be sentenced on June 29.