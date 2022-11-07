Woman shot during struggle at Evansville home, police say

A woman was sent to the hospital in Evansville on Monday after a shooting at a home, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Roselawn Circle, which is off of Oak Hill Road just south of Lynch Road.
Police tell us a woman went to the home to "retrieve items" from a man, leading to a struggle with a gun.
EPD says the woman was shot in the hand during the struggle, and that she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man was detained, but it's unclear if anyone will face charges as police continue to investigate the incident.
Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.