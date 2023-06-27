Woman shot in Evansville early Tuesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for suspects after a woman was shot in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
As we reported, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Virginia Street and Evans Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
While officers were on their way, police say they got another call about a woman who had just showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
EPD investigators found shell casings on East Virginia Street, and a witness told them the victim was shot as she was walking back from the Virginia Food Mart.
Officers and detectives went to the victim at the hospital, but EPD says she was taken into surgery in an unknown condition.
No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is being asked to contact police immediately.