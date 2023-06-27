 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Woman shot in Evansville early Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights shootin mgn graphic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for suspects after a woman was shot in Evansville early Tuesday morning.

As we reported, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Virginia Street and Evans Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

While officers were on their way, police say they got another call about a woman who had just showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

EPD investigators found shell casings on East Virginia Street, and a witness told them the victim was shot as she was walking back from the Virginia Food Mart.

Officers and detectives went to the victim at the hospital, but EPD says she was taken into surgery in an unknown condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is being asked to contact police immediately.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you