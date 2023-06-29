Woman who pleaded guilty to abusing animals avoids jail despite pleas from prosecutor to lock her up

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Woman who pleaded guilty to abusing animals avoids jail despite pleas from prosecutor to lock her up

  • Updated
  • 0
Shayna Burko Mugshot (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Shayna Burko Mugshot (Vanderburgh County Jail)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Vanderburgh County woman who pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of cruelty to an animal will spend the next two years on probation. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Ryan C. Reed of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court means the convicted abuser will avoid jail time.

Shayna Burko was sentenced after a plea of guilty. She was arrested last year in July after a complaint was investigated at a home in Vanderburgh County on Mooring Rd.

According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers, the animals, who were owned by Burko's mother but in the defendant's care, were found in horrific conditions.

According to a press release from Prosecutor Moers, deputies testified they could smell the noxious odor inside the house from the street. They say the home was filled with urine, feces, and dead dogs.

The defendant also has a prior conviction in Warrick County that included three counts of animal cruelty.

Moers wrote a statement to 44News:

“We will not give up on aggressive prosecution of animal neglect and cruelty cases. I am thankful for those who called the police in this case as well as animal control and the deputies who were able to remove the remaining living dogs from this house of horrors and bring them to safety," she wrote.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you