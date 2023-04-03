 Skip to main content
Women accused of stealing tray of diamond rings from Evansville jewelry store

Droste's Jewelry Shoppe on Green River Road in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are searching for a pair of women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of diamond rings from a local jewelry store.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to take a theft report from the Droste's Jewelry Shoppe on South Green River Road.

At the store, officers were told two women came inside and worked together to steal about $4,000 worth of jewelry. One woman reportedly acted as a "look out," while the other woman took a tray of diamond rings from an unlocked display case and stuck it in her purse.

Police say security camera footage captured the incident, and that the women left the store and crossed Lincoln Avenue, heading northwest.

Less than a month ago, Droste's was targeted in a break-in and burglary. In that case, police said they were able to collect fingerprints that led to an arrest.

No arrests have been made in the most recent case at this time. Anyone who may have information can contact police.

