Young child removed from feces-covered, trash-filled Evansville home, police say

An Evansville woman is being charged after authorities say they found a young child alone in a feces, trash-covered home with no running water.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on East Eichel Avenue on Wednesday by a Child Protective Services worker, who said they had received a call about a young child being left at home alone.
EPD says the CPS worker told the officers they had been talking to the child through the door. They said they also received a tip about the home not having running water or electricity.
A few moments later, officers say the child's mother, 30-year-old Rachel Cleek, showed up. They say she told them that she had picked the child up from school because he was sick and then went back to work.
EPD says Cleek claimed she couldn't afford to get the electricity and water back on. They say she allowed them to come inside to check things out.
As soon as officers entered the home, they say they could smell an overwhelming odor of urine and feces. They say the home was also very cluttered with dirty clothes and trash piled everywhere, along with food and feces all over the floor.
As officers continued through the home, they say one of the rooms was inaccessible because of the amount of trash inside. In the bathroom, located a few feet away from the fridge, officers say they saw a toilet overflowing with human feces.
EPD says the child was removed from the home and placed with a family member. They say two dogs were also removed from the home by animal control.
Cleek was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a