Crowd favorite Chuckwagon returns to Fall Festival

For more than sixty years, Corpus Christi Catholic Church's Chuckwagon has been a staple of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Now, they prepare for yet another year on Franklin Street.
"It was established in 1957 by one of the parishioners when the parish first opened when nut club started having booths at the fall festival," says Ann Wilson, Chairman of the Finance Committee at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
The booth proved to be a hit with festival goers, thanks to their trademark sandwich, "the sausage burger." Over the years it has gone through a number of iterations, leading to the iconic Conestoga wagon look the stand sports today.
"It was originally constructed as a stand alone, you put it together when you got down there, you stood outside in the rain with a tarp that was donated," Wilson explains.
Wilson says her dad built the second version of the Chuckwagon, and that it has played a big part in her life ever since.
"I'm still very involved, and seeing that it pays back to the parish obviously with the proceeds, as well as the camaraderie in the booth," adds Wilson.
You can catch the Chuckwagon on Saturday at the church's Harvest Fest, or all next week at the Fall Festival.