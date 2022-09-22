Customers express issues with solar panel company

Nikia Cummins purchased solar panels for his home in November 2021 in hopes of saving money on his electricity bill.
"The biggest sales pitch was why pay an electric bill when you can go solar, " said Cummons.
After a sales pitch presented by neighbor and former employee, James Byford and another Pink Energy Representative he decided to purchase and spend over $60,000 for the panels.
"They make you feel good to go green. I was ecstatic. Like woo-hoo," said Cummins.
But that excitement quickly took a turn.
"I'm not woo-hoo anymore. I'm highly, highly mad," said Cummins.
Since the time the solar panels were installed Nikia said he's experienced issues.
He claims the panels didn't work at all throughout the months of November through June of 2022.
"Since January 4th, I asked them to come get it and take it off my house," said Cummins. "every month since January emails and phone calls to Pink Energy."
Nikia was told the panels were supposed to produce 7.77 Kilowatts an hour but on sunny day's it will only produce 4 to 5 Kilowatts.
An issue he said he called the company about multiple times.
"We were on the phone with Generac for hours and they were like we don't know what to do," said Cummins. "I have proof that it doesn't work, emails for 4 months ,zero, nothing. It's just, I'm fedup with it."
Since he signed a contract and surpassed his 30 day refund period he say's the panels have caused more stress than good.
Costing him more money out of his pocket than when his home only ran off of electricity.
"$260 last month. It has not gone down at all. Zero since november of last year when we got power to operate. It's doubled, it's doubled and I am just besides my self." said Cummin.
44News reached out to the company and they sent a statement stating Cummin's issues with the panels is a result of a faulty product provided by their former supplier Generac.
In a video sent by the company it explains what SnapRS is and what it does.
Pink Energy said recently the SnapRS' in the solar panels have been failing. Causing thousands of customer complaints.
Since the company was notified about it they have called on Generac to recall the product and they've since filed a suit against Generac.
On Thursday 44News found out that Pink Energy has came forward saying they have closed their doors for good following the long list of problems due to faulty panels and massive layoffs.
In another statement, Pink Energy said they completely understand their customers frustration during this time and they're working to make things right.
44News is working to obtain more details into what this could mean for customers like Nikia.