DAACE Activist's continue to speak out about rising cost in utility bills

It's been over a year since members of Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) began speaking out about the rise in the costs of utility bills and they're not stopping now.
"We've had an entire summer where some action could have been taken either from state agencies or CenterPoint themselves and we've not seen anything," said Christopher Norrick, an Activist with DAACE.
According to the group , as of October of this year customers in the area that are two or more months behind on energy bills collectively owe over 2 million dollars.
They believe many of those customers never caught up from last winter's rate hike.
"There were some, some heart breaking tales," said Norrick. "People that were disabled and having to really choose between medicine and heating. Folks that are taking heaters from room to room. It really gets to you."
After speaking out at city council meetings, attending local legislative sessions even visiting the state house, they feel nothing has been done.
"The changes that we've seen has been for the worse," said Norrick.
Which is why they've written an open letter to the company stating their issues and concerns and asking various questions in hopes to get answers.
"This goes back to October 2021, their distribution fees went from 16 cents, one, six, to 60 cents that month and so that's almost a three times increase in their distribution costs," said Norrick.
They're expecting their bills to be just as expensive if not more this winter.
Including an additional 13 dollars a month starting in February for a coal plant in Warrick County that has been out of commission since June of 2022.
"There's no real voice of the people in the entire process and we hope we can add a little more accountability to that process." said Norrick.
A spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy said they did receive the open letter and they want to reiterate that their top priority is to provide a safe and reliable service to their customers at the most cost efficient manner possible.