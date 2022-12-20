 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

DAACE Activist's continue to speak out about rising cost in utility bills

It's been over a year since members of Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) began speaking out about the rise in the costs of utility bills and they're not stopping now.

"We've had an entire summer where some action could have been taken either from state agencies or CenterPoint themselves and we've not seen anything," said Christopher Norrick, an Activist with DAACE.

According to the group , as of October of this year customers in the area that are two or more months behind on energy bills collectively owe over 2 million dollars.

They believe many of those customers never caught up from last winter's rate hike.

"There were some, some heart breaking tales," said Norrick. "People that were disabled and having to really choose between medicine and heating. Folks that are taking heaters from room to room. It really gets to you."

After speaking out at city council meetings, attending local legislative sessions even visiting the state house, they feel nothing has been done.

"The changes that we've seen has been for the worse," said Norrick.

Which is why they've written an open letter to the company stating their issues and concerns and asking various questions in hopes to get answers.

"This goes back to October 2021, their distribution fees went from 16 cents, one, six, to 60 cents that month and so that's almost a three times increase in their distribution costs," said Norrick.

They're expecting their bills to be just as expensive if not more this winter.

Including an additional 13 dollars a month starting in February for a coal plant in Warrick County that has been out of commission since June of 2022.

"There's no real voice of the people in the entire process and we hope we can add a little more accountability to that process." said Norrick.

A spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy said they did receive the open letter and they want to reiterate that their top priority is to provide a safe and reliable service to their customers at the most cost efficient manner possible.

