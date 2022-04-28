Dad arrested in Gibson County for DUI with child in the car: state police

A 36-year-old man was charged with a felony after being caught driving under the influence in Gibson County with his 5-year-old child unrestrained in the back seat, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says it happened on Wednesday evening around 6:45 p.m. when a trooper saw a car going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69.
When the trooper pulled the driver over, ISP says he was identified as 36-year-old Tony Floyd of Indianapolis.
According to ISP, Floyd's 5-year-old daughter was unrestrained in the back seat of the car. While the trooper talked to Floyd, ISP says he could smell marijuana and alcohol on him.
ISP says Floyd showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, and that he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
State police say Floyd is now facing the Level 6 Felony charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age.
Floyd was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. The child was released to her mother.