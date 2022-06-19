Dads enjoy hot sauce eating and Velcro dart competitions at fest in Friedman Park

Here in the Tri-State you may have heard of the Food Truck Festival or the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
Now, there's a new one -- Dad's Fest.
"Where we celebrate all things dad," said Dave Bowersox, executive pastor at The Hills Church.
Just in time for Father's Day, the festivities took place Sunday at Friedman Park in Newburgh.
"Today reminds all of us dads not to take ourselves too seriously and allow ourselves to have some fun," Bowersox said.
Hosted by The Hills Church, the fest kicked off with a service.
The message hit close to home for many fathers.
"I was one of the guys who thought that I had to have all things together and I knew I didn't," Bowersox said. "And today's message was really about you don't have to have it all together but you can choose today to serve God and to lead your family well."
After the service, came the fun for the dads and their families.
"Everybody got to compete in cornhole, fastest pitch, Velcro dart competition and then closest to the pin," Bowersox said. "We're just having a good time. The kids are playing on the inflatables, throwing baseballs and chipping golf balls."
Things even got a little heated with the Ultimate Dad Competition.
"We competed to see how hot of things you could eat," Bowersox said. "And thankfully, I came in 2nd although I may have lost just all around because I ate too much stuff."
Overall, these dads had a day filled with fun activities and relaxation.
"We got some food at the food trucks and the kids have been running around with the inflatables," said Justin Wright, a local dad. "And just enjoying the great weather and watching them have fun. I mean what more could you ask for on Father's Day."