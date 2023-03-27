Daniel Pitino Shelter seeks food donations

An Owensboro shelter is in dire need of food donations.
According to a recent post, the Daniel Pitino Shelter says they are seeking donations.
This includes:
- Canned foods
- Cereals
- Powdered milk
- Pastas
- Sugar
- Rice
The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves nearly 150 meals at lunchtime, 7 days a week, in addition to their residents.
The shelter is accepting donations any day of the week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The shelter is located 501 Walnut Street. Owensboro, KY 42301.
They can be contacted at (270)-688-9000.