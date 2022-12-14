Daviess Co. elected officials sworn in

Newly elected officials from Daviess Co. were swore into office on Wednesday.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse. A total of 9 individuals took their oaths.
Among those that took their oaths were:
Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,
County Sheriff Brad Youngman
County Clerk Leslie McCarty
County Attorney John Burlew
County Jailer Art Maglinger
County Commissioners Janie Marksberry, Larry Conder, and Chris Castlen
Property Valuation Administrator Rachel Foster
Soil and Water Conservation Dist. Supervisors Mark Irby, Dustin Warren, Jeff Rice
The ceremony was officiated by Judge Tom Castlen