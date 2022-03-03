 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Daviess Co. Receives $4.7M in Funding for Clean Water Projects, Domestic Violence Program

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman makes grant funding announcements in Daviess County on March 3, 2022

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman makes grant funding announcements in Daviess County on March 3, 2022

On Thursday, Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined local leaders in Daviess County to announce funding for several new developments.

Lt. Gov. Coleman announced more than $4.7 million in funding for water and sewer projects in Daviess County as part of the Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program, as well as grant funding for the OASIS Domestic Violence Program in Owensboro.

Here's a breakdown of where the $4.7 million in funding will be used.

Daviess County KY Grant Funding Announced on March 3

In addition to Thursday's grant funding announcements, Owensboro Health also made an announcement of its own.

Owensboro Health presented a check for $40,000 to Lt. Gov. Coleman for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund, which has raised millions of dollars for victims impacted by tornadoes that hit the state in December of 2021.

The $4.7 million in funding announced in Daviess County on Thursday is part of $250 million made available across the state of Kentucky as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. Lt. Governor Coleman said the funding would also bring 3,800 new jobs across the state of Kentucky.

The  announced by Lt. Gov. Coleman was live streamed on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. You can view the full livestream by clicking here.

