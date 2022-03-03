Daviess Co. Receives $4.7M in Funding for Clean Water Projects, Domestic Violence Program

On Thursday, Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined local leaders in Daviess County to announce funding for several new developments.
Lt. Gov. Coleman announced more than $4.7 million in funding for water and sewer projects in Daviess County as part of the Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program, as well as grant funding for the OASIS Domestic Violence Program in Owensboro.
Here's a breakdown of where the $4.7 million in funding will be used.
In addition to Thursday's grant funding announcements, Owensboro Health also made an announcement of its own.
Owensboro Health presented a check for $40,000 to Lt. Gov. Coleman for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund, which has raised millions of dollars for victims impacted by tornadoes that hit the state in December of 2021.
The $4.7 million in funding announced in Daviess County on Thursday is part of $250 million made available across the state of Kentucky as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. Lt. Governor Coleman said the funding would also bring 3,800 new jobs across the state of Kentucky.
