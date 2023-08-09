Daviess County Animal Shelter at full capacity, adult cat adoption fees waived

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity with no empty cages for incoming cats.
To help with the influx of animals, all fees have been waived for adult cats with a limit of two per household. For kittens, there is a $30 adoption fee or 2 for $50.
Due to the number of animals at the Shelter, not all of the available cats have photos on the website.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat is encouraged to stop by the Shelter at 2620 KY-81 during regular business hours.