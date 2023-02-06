Daviess County Animal Shelter in search of volunteer dog-walkers

If you're looking for a good way to get your daily steps in, volunteering as a dog walker might be for you. the Daviess County Animal Shelter put out a call asking for helpers.
Kristi Harrison, a volunteer with the Daviess County Animal Shelter, told 44News ”without volunteers to come in and walk our dogs, they would literally sit in their kennels all day, and we don’t want that for any dog. During the week, we get them out for five, ten minutes max, so they sit in their kennels for 23 hours plus, and we just know we an do better. In a community of 60,000 people, we can get more volunteers.”
With over 90 dogs and only two or three dog-walking regulars, the shelter is hard-pressed to give every pup enough exercise. The American Heart Association recommends getting at least 2.5 hours of exercise every week. What better way to do that than by brightening up a dog’s day while it’s waiting to find a new home?
Deborah Board, a volunteer dog-walker at the shelter, said ”you get way more than you give out here. If I can’t get out here for some reason, it just breaks my heart–it tears me up if I can’t be out here when I otherwise would be out here. It’s just the best thing you can do.”
Spaying and neutering pets is the best way to help bring down the number of animals in shelters, allowing volunteers to spend more time on each individual pet. Another way of helping is by donating treats and sponsoring pets.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Daviess County Animal Shelter, you can apply here.