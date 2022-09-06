Daviess County Animal Shelter waives cat adoption fees due to overcrowding

Cats, cats and even more cats, all waiting to be adopted into a loving home.
"We have over an abundance of adult cats right now that don't seem to be moving," said Ashley Thompson, the Director of Daviess County Animal Shelter.
For the past month the Daviess County Animal Shelter has been crowded with them as the demand for adult cats is low.
The summer season is to blame for that.
"Every spring and summer that's when kitten season is so there's a lot of kittens that are born and adopted so the adult cats kind of get overlooked," said Thompson.
So, as a solution the shelter is waiving the adoption fees for all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccines.
"We have two rooms where the cats roam free where people can come in and sit down with the cats and kind of get to know them a little bit better before they take them home." said Thompson.
Melody Mourning brought her family to the shelter to adopt for the second time in a week. She said the thought of the cats not having a home is upsetting.
"It's sad I feel like people usually want the babies, they want kitties and it's like adopting kids. The teenagers are always the ones that struggle the most." said Mourning.
With the fee waived until Sept. 17, they're hoping to find a loving home for each of the cats simply by getting the word out about it.
Click here for the link to the Daviess County Animal Shelter Facebook.