Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders

Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe.
"As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
The previous radio system utilized older VHF technology, which led to commonplace communications problems as first responders would try to reach one another. This could lead to dangerous situations for men and women on the scene and add an unnecessary hazard to an already stressful career.
"Your only lifeline was this portable radio I have on my side - and there was about a 50/50 chance whether it was going to work or not...(We're) already seeing the benefits of these portables working in a 95% coverage area," said Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith.
The new system is digitally encrypted, and will allow for dispatch to communicate with first responders seamlessly without nearly as many problems with coverage.
"You don't want to try to walk around to try and find that sweet spot... That's why it's so important for us to get this up and going, and now we can see the line at the end of the tunnel," Chief Smith added.
Officials say that the new system should be fully deployed in the next month.