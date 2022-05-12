Daviess County authorities looking for 'vehicle of interest' in theft investigation

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, says they're looking for a vehicle with utility company markings in connection to several felony theft incidents.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was looking for the occupants of a newer-model, white GMC 2500HD with "Osmose Utilities Services Inc." on the doors.
According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck is a "vehicle of interest" in several felony thefts that occurred in rural areas of Daviess County.
The sheriff's office says that officials with Osmose Utilities Services said that none of their crews are working in the area. Kenergy officials also told the sheriff's office that they haven't used Osmose Utilities Services in several years.
Anyone with information on the truck should call Cp. Day at the sheriff's office, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.