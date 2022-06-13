Daviess County authorities still looking for escaped inmate, man she may be traveling with

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're still looking for an inmate who escaped from custody and a man she's suspected of traveling with.

Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and the Daviess County Detention Center are still searching for 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston and and 23-year-old Jayvon M. Fountain.

Eggleston is accused of escaping custody while being treated at the hospital on Thursday, June 9.

Authorities said Eggleston stole a detention center vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later found with Eggleston nowhere in sight.

Officials believe Eggleston may have been traveling in a silver Chrysler 300, with a trunk contoured as if the spare tire is in the rear.

They say it's also possible that Eggleston and Fountain could be traveling together in a silver 2016 Ford Taurus with Kentucky registration C3L526.

Eggleston was previously being held on two Failure to Appear warrants. She's now wanted on a warrant for escape.

Anyone who sees Eggleston should call 911 immediately.