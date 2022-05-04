Daviess County Coroner completes autopsy of body found in Ohio River

A man's body was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, and now, more than 24 hours later, an autopsy has been completed.
Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Owensboro Police Department was alerted of a possible body floating in the Ohio River.
The body was found by a barge worker who was floating down the Ohio River. Officers immediately responded to the call and found the man’s body just East of the Blue Bridge, and on Wednesday morning, an autopsy was completed.
Jeff Jones, the Daviess County Coroner, says he is Still in the process of trying to get a positive ID on the man's body.
But, Jones said he has a suspicion of who he believes the man to be. He is currently attempting to get dental records & medical records to confirm who was found in the Ohio River.
Jones also said after this initial autopsy he does not suspect foul play to be the cause of this unidentified man ending up in the water.