Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Daviess County Couple Charged with Drug Trafficking

  • 0
Daviess Co. Couple Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
Jake Thomas

In Daviess County, a couple was arrested this week for trafficking drugs and having nearly 10 firearms in their home.

58-year-old Adam Lee of Owensboro and 43-year-old Mary Lee of Owensboro were both arrested and charged five times for trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana & for possession of a handgun by a felon.

Police say they found 9 guns, 8.4 ounces of meth & 2.6 ounces of weed of weed in their home, after a search warrant was executed.

“Any drug dealers we can take off the street and charge, especially if they have guns, is a win for all law enforcement agencies," said sheriff Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.

Police say drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money was found in the house, as well.

Sheriff Smith said the amount of money found is what makes officers believe these two were trafficking drugs. Both remain in the Daviess County Jail.

Sheriff Smith thanked the Kentucky State Police, the Owensboro Police Department and the FBI for collaborating with the Sheriff's Office in making these arrests happen.

 

