Daviess County Couple Charged with Drug Trafficking

In Daviess County, a couple was arrested this week for trafficking drugs and having nearly 10 firearms in their home.
58-year-old Adam Lee of Owensboro and 43-year-old Mary Lee of Owensboro were both arrested and charged five times for trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana & for possession of a handgun by a felon.
Police say they found 9 guns, 8.4 ounces of meth & 2.6 ounces of weed of weed in their home, after a search warrant was executed.
“Any drug dealers we can take off the street and charge, especially if they have guns, is a win for all law enforcement agencies," said sheriff Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
Police say drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money was found in the house, as well.
Sheriff Smith said the amount of money found is what makes officers believe these two were trafficking drugs. Both remain in the Daviess County Jail.
Sheriff Smith thanked the Kentucky State Police, the Owensboro Police Department and the FBI for collaborating with the Sheriff's Office in making these arrests happen.