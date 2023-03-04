Daviess County EMA offers overnight emergency shelter for residents

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Henderson,
Union and Posey Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Warrick,
Henderson, Daviess and Spencer Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 32.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 39.7 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Daviess County EMA offers overnight emergency shelter for residents

Shelter offered

The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency is offering overnight emergency shelter for all residents of Owensboro and Daviess County, Kentucky.

As Kenergy and OMU continue restoring power to residents, and overnight temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s, Daviess County has authorized the opening of an overnight emergency shelter. 

The shelter is located at Heritage Baptist Church at 3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY.

You can seek shelter at the church from tonight at 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Cots, sleeping mats, linens, restrooms, outlets, and security will be at the church.

You are recommended to bring snacks, bottled water, linens, sleepwear, and a phone charger.

Showers, food, and drinks will not be offered.

No pets are allowed, and anyone under 18 must be with an adult.

Officials say if the shelter is required again on Sunday night, they will open back up.

