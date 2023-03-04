Daviess County EMA offers overnight emergency shelter for residents

The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency is offering overnight emergency shelter for all residents of Owensboro and Daviess County, Kentucky.
As Kenergy and OMU continue restoring power to residents, and overnight temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s, Daviess County has authorized the opening of an overnight emergency shelter.
The shelter is located at Heritage Baptist Church at 3585 Thruston Dermont Rd, Owensboro, KY.
You can seek shelter at the church from tonight at 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Cots, sleeping mats, linens, restrooms, outlets, and security will be at the church.
You are recommended to bring snacks, bottled water, linens, sleepwear, and a phone charger.
Showers, food, and drinks will not be offered.
No pets are allowed, and anyone under 18 must be with an adult.
Officials say if the shelter is required again on Sunday night, they will open back up.