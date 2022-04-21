Daviess County, Kentucky authorities warn residents of new scam text message

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, are warning locals of a new scam text message that's in circulation.
The sheriff's office shared a photo of the fraudulent text message on Thursday.
The scam text claims to offer a discount on a "Daviess County Fire Department shirt," with a suspicious link included.
Authorities say if you receive the text, you should not open it. Instead, disregard and delete the text, and block the number that sent it.
The fire department noted that is is not selling shirts at this time.
If you have questions or concerns, you can call the Daviess County Fire Department at (270) 685-8440.