Daviess County murder suspect requests to have trial moved

A man facing murder charges is waiting for find out if the Daviess County Courts will accept his jury trial relocation request.
Attorneys for a man charged with murder and driving under the influence requested to relocate his jury trial from Daviess County to different county in the commonwealth.
Police accused 21-year old Robert Garner of Driving Under the Influence during a car crash that took the life of his passenger Cody Glover back in 2017.
The court is expected to address the request on July 11.