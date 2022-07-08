 Skip to main content
Daviess County murder suspect requests to have trial moved

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Garner mug shot

A man facing murder charges is waiting for find out if the Daviess County Courts will accept his jury trial relocation request.

Attorneys for a man charged with murder and driving under the influence requested to relocate his jury trial from Daviess County to different county in the commonwealth.

Police accused 21-year old Robert Garner of Driving Under the Influence during a car crash that took the life of his passenger Cody Glover back in 2017.

The court is expected to address the request on July 11.

