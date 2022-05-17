Daviess County Public Schools district starting Summer Feeding Program on Friday

The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district in Daviess County, Kentucky, is once again participating in the federally-funded Summer Feeding Program.
The program kicks off on Friday, May 20, and will continue every weekday through Aug. 5. Meals will not be served on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) or Monday, July 4 (Independence Day).
Throughout the duration of the program, DCPS food services staff members will prepare and provide breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to be delivered to sites around the county. The free meals are then available to all kids and youth ages 18 and younger. The program is not limited to DCSP students.
Sample meals include pork chop sandwiches, pizzaboli, Asian chicken with fried rice, walking tacos and sub sandwiches. A complete list of serving locations and times is listed below. That information and breakfast, snack and lunch menus are also posted on the district website at www.dcps.org
You can see a full list of curbside meal sites and mobile delivery routes below:
CURBSIDE MEAL SITES (Children must be present and meals must be consumed on site)
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54
MOBILE DELIVERY ROUTES
- 10:55 to 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court
- 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court
- 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane
- 11:45 a.m. to noon – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road
- Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane
- 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830
- 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830
- 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway
- 12:45 to 1 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway
For more information, contact DCPS food services director Connie Beth Fillman at 270-852-7000 ext. 10229 or send an email to connie.fillman@daviess.kyschools.us