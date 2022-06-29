Daviess County Public Schools hosts food service job fair

Students in Daviess County are in the middle of enjoying their summer break, but at Daviess County High School the school district is looking to help fill out their 13 cafeteria staff openings.
Beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, DCPS hosted a food service job fair where local residents had the chance to meet with managers from the hiring schools and learn more about pay scales, benefits, and job duties.
Officials say today’s turnout was incredible.
“We’ve had a really good turnout so far, and we’re just really excited to see so many people ready to come out, find jobs, and work with us feeding kids," said Connie Beth Phillman, food service director for DCPS.
Phillman said last year many of the schools struggled with staffing in the cafeteria, so this year, they wanted to make sure they had full staffs ready to go before the school year got underway.
And if you missed today's hiring event, don’t worry, all the kitchen staff openings are posted online at Daviesskyschools.org.