Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Daviess County Public Schools Police on Tackling Bomb Threat, School Safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Daviess County Public Schools Police on Tackling Bomb Threat, School Safety
Marisa Patwa

The Daviess County Public Schools are one of only a few in Kentucky to have their own police departments.

Last week, those school police officers helped to take a suspect into custody for making a threat against Apollo High School.

The threat was made on Thursday around 1 p.m. Students were evacuated while a sweep was done of the campus. After no device was found, students returned to class.

By Friday, a male juvenile was arrested.

School police officers say it was students who came forward with information that led them to their suspect.

"It's a very serious situation -- A lot of police officers, fire trucks, ambulances, school administrators," said Bradley Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public School Police Department. "Everyone has to stop what they are doing and take it very seriously. The thought of a bomb going off in a school is very upsetting to a lot of people, so when these things happen, we want to make sure we put the word out that we won't tolerate it."

The suspect was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

Most school districts have at least one resource officers, but DCPS are one of 14 districts in the whole state of Kentucky that have their own police departments.

"Following the events in Marshall County in 2018, with the school shooting down there,” Youngman said. “The Kentucky legislature responded by making it possible for school districts to form their own police departments." 

Throughout DCPS there are five officers stationed at schools.

"I think it helps a lot,” Youngman said. “When we first started, we'd hear kids whisper down the hallway, ‘What's he doing here? It took a while for them to realize we work in the building. So we started going around to the classroom to let them know why we're here. It's their safety we're taking care of so we want to make sure they have a say in it."

Officers are working with the FBI on best protocols to protect students.

 

