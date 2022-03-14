Daviess County Public Schools Police on Tackling Bomb Threat, School Safety

The Daviess County Public Schools are one of only a few in Kentucky to have their own police departments.
Last week, those school police officers helped to take a suspect into custody for making a threat against Apollo High School.
The threat was made on Thursday around 1 p.m. Students were evacuated while a sweep was done of the campus. After no device was found, students returned to class.
By Friday, a male juvenile was arrested.
School police officers say it was students who came forward with information that led them to their suspect.
"It's a very serious situation -- A lot of police officers, fire trucks, ambulances, school administrators," said Bradley Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public School Police Department. "Everyone has to stop what they are doing and take it very seriously. The thought of a bomb going off in a school is very upsetting to a lot of people, so when these things happen, we want to make sure we put the word out that we won't tolerate it."
The suspect was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.
Most school districts have at least one resource officers, but DCPS are one of 14 districts in the whole state of Kentucky that have their own police departments.
"Following the events in Marshall County in 2018, with the school shooting down there,” Youngman said. “The Kentucky legislature responded by making it possible for school districts to form their own police departments."
Throughout DCPS there are five officers stationed at schools.
"I think it helps a lot,” Youngman said. “When we first started, we'd hear kids whisper down the hallway, ‘What's he doing here? It took a while for them to realize we work in the building. So we started going around to the classroom to let them know why we're here. It's their safety we're taking care of so we want to make sure they have a say in it."
Officers are working with the FBI on best protocols to protect students.