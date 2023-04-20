Daviess County Success Program helps inmates with employment after jail

The Daviess County Detention Center is utilizing a new program to help inmates develop skills once they are out of jail.
Officials say the Reentry Success Program is fairly new, but already very successful.
To help in the transition, the detention center partners with local organizations to teach basic work skills.
Daviess County Fiscal Court, the City of Owensboro, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and Greater Economic Development Corp. are among those involved in the collaborative effort.
So far, officials say more than 20 inmates have completed the program so far.