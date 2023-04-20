 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Daviess County Success Program helps inmates with employment after jail

  • 0
Daivess County Success Program helps inmates with employment after jail
Megan DiVenti

The Daviess County Detention Center is utilizing a new program to help inmates develop skills once they are out of jail. 

Officials say the Reentry Success Program is fairly new, but already very successful. 

To help in the transition, the detention center partners with local organizations to teach basic work skills. 

Daviess County Fiscal Court, the City of Owensboro, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and Greater Economic Development Corp. are among those involved in the collaborative effort. 

So far, officials say more than 20 inmates have completed the program so far. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you