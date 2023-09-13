 Skip to main content
Daviess County to hold Tox Away Day in October

  • Updated
Megan DiVenti

A free event is coming up next month to help residents with Fall Cleaning.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There is a free event coming up next month that is sure to help with fall cleaning. 

Daviess County officials say they will host a Tox Away Day. 

We're told residents can safely get rid of hazardous materials like old fuel, paint, pesticides, and cleaning products. 

The event takes place Saturday, October 7th from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. 

Organizers say drop-off will be at the Daviess County Operations Center which is one mile South of the roundabout on Highway 81. 

For a complete list of items being accepted click here. 

