Daviess County using Mediation to Reduce Court Backlog

Daviess County Court Officials are dealing with backlog, as the Pandemic continues to put a strain on criminal cases to be heard in the court house. To help reduce these numbers, the courts are now turning to mediation. This is a way to resolve the case, without having to go to trail.
"Well first off, the parties have to agree to mediation. That means the victims who are with the commonwealth, and the defendant, or the alleged perpetrator will agree to try and reach an agreement and settle this short of trail" says Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel. "From that point, a request is made for a retired judge to be assigned to the case and mediate it."
A retired judge will then hear both sides in the criminal case, to give opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of the prosecution and the defense. After further discussion, the judge will provide an outcome that both parties must agree on. "If not, they will continue to trail," says Kuegel.
Kuegel says this used to be very common in Daviess County about 10-15 years ago. The most recent resolved mediated case was in October for a Major Death Penalty case.