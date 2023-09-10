Daviess County Windy Hollow "Friday Night Fun" is back next weekend

OWENSBORO Ky. — The Windy Hollow Dragway will be hosting another one of their "Friday Night Fun" days on Friday Sept. 15th.
Followed by a Summit Sportsman Drag race which will include a $200 guaranteed winners purse for junior dragster sponsored by Rough River Metal Works and the Barge inn.
There will be other classes in action including super pro, pro, Minton's 3rd gen auto sportsman, Factory Street trophy and motorcycle.
Windy Hollow Dragway is a World Drag Racing sanctioned track which is located in western Daviess County.