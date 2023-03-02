Daviess County's weekly storm siren test canceled due to potential severe weather Friday

According to the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, the weekly noon storm siren test has been cancelled for Friday, March 3rd, due to the potential of severe weather.
Officials say, you should seek shelter if you hear the sirens, as this would not be a test. Each siren covers approximately a one-mile radius, which is meant to warn people outdoors to seek shelter inside.
The entire siren warning system covers approximately 65% of the rural Daviess County population, including approximately 95% of the population in the City of Owensboro and approximately 100% of the City of Whitesville.
Parks within the City of Owensboro and Daviess County are covered with an audible siren and an amplified voice alert.
The park sirens are activated for not only tornado warnings but during a severe thunderstorm warning, they disseminate a voice message to evacuate and take cover.
