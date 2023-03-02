Daviess County's weekly storm siren test cancelled due to potential severe weather Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Daviess County's weekly storm siren test cancelled due to potential severe weather Friday

El'Agance Shemwell
According to the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, the weekly noon storm siren test has been cancelled for Friday, March 3rd, due to the potential of severe weather.
 
Officials say, you should seek shelter if you hear the sirens, as this would not be a test. Each siren covers approximately a one-mile radius, which is meant to warn people outdoors to seek shelter inside.
 
The entire siren warning system covers approximately 65% of the rural Daviess County population, including approximately 95% of the population in the City of Owensboro and approximately 100% of the City of Whitesville.
 
Parks within the City of Owensboro and Daviess County are covered with an audible siren and an amplified voice alert. 
 
The park sirens are activated for not only tornado warnings but during a severe thunderstorm warning, they disseminate a voice message to evacuate and take cover.
 
To stay ahead of the storm, download the free Storm Team 44 App. 
 

