Dawson Area Personal Services Food Bank Getting a New Home

The Dawson Area Personal Services Food Bank has been serving the community for nearly 20 years, and soon they'll have a new building.
"We needed a new facility, we were in jeopardy of losing our old one. It made it through the storm, the old one was in an apartment and if we get out of there then someone can have that to live in," says Pastor Jeff Winfrey.
Jeff Winfrey is the Pastor of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist church, and he says they were able to purchase the property because his church was damaged in December.
"We had money donated to the church, and with the leftover money we bought this property and some of the materials. Nearly all of the labor has been donated, Amish groups have come in here from Pennsylvania, from Michigan, and they put this up in 5 days."
Right now DAPS only operates 3 days a week, but with the new space they hope to extend their hours.
The building is expected to be completely finished in just 3 weeks.