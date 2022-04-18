 Skip to main content
...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

Isolated areas across southwest Indiana and a long and east of
the Lakes in west Kentucky may experience a brief freeze or patchy
frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving
in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent
more widespread frost formation.

Dawson Springs church closes permanently

  Updated
  • 0
Dawson Springs Revival Center

A place of worship in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, has permanently closed its doors.

Officials at the Dawson Springs Revival Center said Saturday that operations at the church would cease immediately.

"Now that everyone is informed, I was going to make it public Monday, but I'll go ahead and make it now. Dawson Springs Revival Center and it's distribution center will cease operations immediately," an announcement from Dawson Springs Revival Center said. "We have tried to hold on, but sad to say the last strand has slipped away."

In addition to its normal services, Dawson Springs Revival Center the had been serving individuals in the area who were impacted by the storms and tornadoes that ripped through the state on Dec. 10, 2021, by providing things like food and household items

