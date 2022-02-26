 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Dawson Springs Church Hosts Pancake Breakfast for Tornado Victims

  • Updated
  • 0
pancake breakfast 0227

People impacted by those destructive storms have had to deal with so much heartbreak. 

But as they enjoyed pancakes together at First Baptist Church there were no tears just laughter. 

Surrounding counties also donated toys for the children as a little something extra to let them know they are being thought of throughout the community. 

Pleasant Grove Church member, Daren Smiley says that, "Gods at work in many different ways, whether that be a toy or a breakfast or getting your house built back, you know Gods got this its just that sometimes its a struggle and if this makes it better then we're glad to do it."

For people who were unable to stay and enjoy a meal, they could grab as many to go boxes as they wanted. Pleasant Grove Church officials also made to go boxes to deliver from door to door throughout the Dawson Springs community. 

Smiley says, "Its just a sense of sharing love with the community, its been great to see the people that come in, sit down and eat, laugh, talk, slap each other on the back, and just  kind of do something for each other just out of love."

Smiley says Pleasant Grove Church hopes to host another pancake breakfast very soon.

Even after all this community has been through they are still helping and staying positive. 

