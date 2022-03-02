Dawson Springs Clinic Destroyed by Tornado Reopens

There's been a health care clinic serving the Dawson Springs community since 1983.
Unfortunately, it was one of the buildings nearly leveled by the Dec. 10th tornado.
Nurse Tracy Overby-Stone has worked at the Deaconess Baptist Health Clinic in Dawson Springs for seven years.
She never thought her place of work and her home would be wiped out in the same night.
"I also found out my home was destroyed too," Overby-Stone said. "It brought tears to my eyes seeing all of the devastation. The roof was gone."
The clinic was almost completely leveled Friday. By Monday, they had a mobile site up and running.
"It was amazing that we could be set up and going," Overby-Stone said. "We had seen a lot of people who had stepped on nails so we had a lot of tetanus shot given. A lot of volunteers were able to come out here and get seen."
Three months later, a new building has blossomed, with eight employees serving 2,500 people.
The official grand reopening was held Wednesday, March 2nd.
Brick by brick, it was a labor of love to bring back to life the hub of health of the area that has suffered so much lose.
"If we can be just one sign of hope to provide that care Monday through Friday as needed, isn't that something we can all celebrate," said Robert Ramey, president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Overby-Stone did not let the pile of ashes settle in the dust, instead igniting her life with work and love.
"I was engaged, so since my home was destroyed," said Overby-Stone. "We decided to get married, so we just got married in the last month."
Now that the building is operational, the mobile clinic is heading back to Hardin County.