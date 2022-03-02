Dawson Springs Clinic Destroyed by Tornado Reopens

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 25.8 feet Sunday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dawson Springs Clinic Destroyed by Tornado Reopens

  • Updated
  • 0
Dawson Springs Clinic Destroyed by Tornado Reopens
Marisa Patwa

There's been a health care clinic serving the Dawson Springs community since 1983.

Unfortunately, it was one of the buildings nearly leveled by the Dec. 10th tornado.

Nurse Tracy Overby-Stone has worked at the Deaconess Baptist Health Clinic in Dawson Springs for seven years.

She never thought her place of work and her home would be wiped out in the same night.

"I also found out my home was destroyed too," Overby-Stone said. "It brought tears to my eyes seeing all of the devastation. The roof was gone."

The clinic was almost completely leveled Friday. By Monday, they had a mobile site up and running.

"It was amazing that we could be set up and going," Overby-Stone said. "We had seen a lot of people who had stepped on nails so we had a lot of tetanus shot given. A lot of volunteers were able to come out here and get seen."

Three months later, a new building has blossomed, with eight employees serving 2,500 people.

The official grand reopening was held Wednesday, March 2nd.

Brick by brick, it was a labor of love to bring back to life the hub of health of the area that has suffered so much lose.

"If we can be just one sign of hope to provide that care Monday through Friday as needed, isn't that something we can all celebrate," said Robert Ramey, president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

Overby-Stone did not let the pile of ashes settle in the dust, instead igniting her life with work and love.

"I was engaged, so since my home was destroyed," said Overby-Stone. "We decided to get married, so we just got married in the last month."

Now that the building is operational, the mobile clinic is heading back to Hardin County.

