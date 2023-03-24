Dawson Springs family given keys to their new home following deadly tornado

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Dawson Springs family given keys to their new home following deadly tornado

  Updated
  • 0

The Jarboe's lost their home the night of Dec. 10 2021 when the deadly tornado swept through Dawson Springs, KY. 

Like many other's, the family of 5 was left homeless living with family members for the past 15 months. 

"When we first got hit by the tornado we couldn't recognize anything in this town," said Michael Jarboe. "We lost loved ones, we actually lost neighbors in our area here. So being able to get a home is a blessing in disguise."

With the help from Catholic Charities Diocese of Owensboro and the Mennonite Disaster Services, that blessing has come to light, as the Jarboe's were given the keys to their new house.

"It's been a real gift to work with Michael and his family," said Mike Spuckey, the Project manager of the Mennonite Disaster Services. "They began the process back in the fall and then the home was started with volunteers. This one was started prior to us coming and we picked up and finished the whole thing in the last two and a half months."

Presented during a ceremony, the volunteers who helped throughout the months long process were all in attendance and they were able to see the big smiles on their faces as they walked through their new home for the first time.

"To have them back into a home after what they went through in the tornado, it's just a real blessing." said Spuckey.

Now that they have their key's, the Jarboe's are eager to settle in.

"I plan on starting on it tonight. Getting all the curtains up, then working on the beds, furniture. We're ready to go." said Jarboe. "We're just blessed to be able to get this home. Now we're able to put love into it."

Dawson Springs family new home

