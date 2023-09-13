Dawson Springs family has new home dedicated

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Governor Eric Beshear and other officials were in Dawson Springs, Kentucky to dedicate a new home for a family that was in the path of the December 2021 tornados.
Homeowners, Zackory Russell, Eliza Watts, and their two kids had their home destroyed by those tornados. They said that though the devastation resulting from the tornados was tough, they are happy to be moving forward. It took a combined effort by multiple organizations including the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders.
Emotions were high for the family today at the dedication where they were given the keys to a home that was once just a dream. Watts said the group effort from the multiple parties involved was a great experience.
Governor Beshear says that he is excited seeing the family recover following the devastation and expects the revitalization of Western Kentucky to continue smoothly.