Dawson Springs High School Now Available as Public Tornado Shelter

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School District in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they will now be able to use Dawson Springs High School as a tornado shelter.
Dawson Springs Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen originally said Tuesday that the school's facilities couldn't be utilized in the event of severe weather due to not being legally and structurally certified as public shelters.
On Wednesday, Supt. Whalen updated the Dawson Springs community with new information on the situation.
"After speaking with multiple people this morning and lastly, our district legal counsel, we will be using our HS as a tornado shelter if needed," the Wednesday update from Supt. Whalen said.
Supt. Whalen says that in order to offer the high school as a weather shelter, anyone who comes will need to sign a waiver.
Anyone seeking shelter at the high school is asked to enter through the back-bottom middle school entrance. Supt. Whalen says the lot to park will be marked with reflective tape. The door used to enter will also be marked with reflective tape.
In his update, Supt. Whalen also said he anticipated the district would not be dismissing early.
The high school is located at 317 Eli St. in Dawson Springs.