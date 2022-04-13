 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dawson Springs High School Now Available as Public Tornado Shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Dawson Springs Independent Schools
Megan DiVenti

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School District in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they will now be able to use Dawson Springs High School as a tornado shelter.

Dawson Springs Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen originally said Tuesday that the school's facilities couldn't be utilized in the event of severe weather due to not being legally and structurally certified as public shelters.

On Wednesday, Supt. Whalen updated the Dawson Springs community with new information on the situation.

"After speaking with multiple people this morning and lastly, our district legal counsel, we will be using our HS as a tornado shelter if needed," the Wednesday update from Supt. Whalen said.

Supt. Whalen says that in order to offer the high school as a weather shelter, anyone who comes will need to sign a waiver.

Anyone seeking shelter at the high school is asked to enter through the back-bottom middle school entrance. Supt. Whalen says the lot to park will be marked with reflective tape. The door used to enter will also be marked with reflective tape.

In his update, Supt. Whalen also said he anticipated the district would not be dismissing early.

The high school is located at 317 Eli St. in Dawson Springs.

Tags

Recommended for you