Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow

Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding.
In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
"We picked up twice as much debris as they did after 9/11. That kind of puts it into perspective for you," said Heath Duncan, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Perryrile Region.
The violent tornado that moved across Western Kentucky and caused catastrophic damage left towns like Dawson Springs completely leveled. One of the events taking place tomorrow will be a new home unveiled for a family that lost everything in Dawson Springs by one of the organizations that have helped the rebuilding process.
"Habitat will dedicate it's first completed house," says Duncan. "We have 9 houses under construction now and this is the first of two that will be done by Christmas."
A touching tribute will take place at 6 p.m. at City Park for the lives that were lost. Governor Andy Beshear will be in attendance at the event to mark the somber occasion. He's visited his father's hometown community over a dozen times in the past year.
As of now hundreds of homes have been rebuilt but the town has a long ways to go. They hope to continue to make progress in the coming year.